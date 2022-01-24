Bill of lading complement: 16 answers about motor transport

The SHCP of Mexico issued a document in which it answers 16 specific questions about the Bill of lading complement complement in motor transport.

Among those questions, the following are the first four, with their respective answers.

If I am dedicated to the transfer of goods and/or merchandise, for the purposes of filling out the Bill of lading complement, is it required to register the data of the driver(s) or operator(s) of the transport units?

Yes, you must register the following data:

Key in the RFC of the operator (only in case of being national). License number. Tax identification registration number of the operator (if foreign). Tax residence of the operator (if foreign).

Basis: Articles 29 and 29-A of the CFF, rules 2.7.1.8. and 2.7.7.1. of the RMF by 2022.

If I dedicate myself to providing the federal motor transport service, is it necessary to have an insurance policy for damages to third parties?

Yes, you must have an insurance policy that covers the risks of motor transport used for the transfer of goods and/or merchandise, since the data of the insurer and policy number for federal motor transport are mandatory data for registration in the electronic invoice with Carta Porte complement.

Basis: Articles 29 and 29-A of the CFF, 83 of the Federal Motor Transport and Auxiliary Services Regulations, rules 2.7.1.8. and 2.7.7.1. of the RMF by 2022.

Motor transport

If I dedicate myself to the transfer of goods and/or merchandise via federal motor transport, is it necessary to indicate in the electronic invoice with the Bill of lading complement, the license plate number of the vehicle in which the goods and/or merchandise will be transported?

Yes, it is a mandatory piece of information for the issuance of the electronic invoice with the Bill of lading complement, as well as the registration of the plates in the event that the vehicle has one or two trailers.

Basis: Articles 29 and 29-A of the CFF, 80 of the Federal Motor Transport and Auxiliary Services Regulations, rules 2.7.1.8. and 2.7.7.1. of the RMF by 2022.

Where can I consult the types of trailers or semi-trailers that can be used to move goods and/or merchandise by means of motor transport?

You can consult them in the c_SubTipoRem catalog, which is published on the SAT Portal, in the Bill of lading complement section, in this link.

Basis: Articles 29 and 29-A of the CFF, rules 2.7.1.8. and 2.7.7.1. of the RMF by 2022.