SHCP regularizes imported used vehicles

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) published this Wednesday the Decree that promotes the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

The purpose of the Decree is to promote the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin that are found in the territory of the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Durango, Michoacán de Ocampo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

In addition, these vehicles must not have the document that certifies their legal stay in the country, through the administrative facilities and incentives that are provided therein.

Likewise, used vehicles whose Vehicle Identification Number corresponds to the manufacturing or assembly of the vehicle in Mexico, the United States or Canada may be definitively imported without requiring a certificate of origin, prior permission from the Ministry of Economy, or registration in the Register. of importers.

Used vehicles

For the above to proceed, they must also be classified in certain tariff fractions and that as of October 19, 2021 they were in the territory of the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Durango, Michoacán de Ocampo, Nayarit , Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas and do not have the document that proves their legal stay in the country, for purposes of their regularization in national territory.

The tariff fractions of the Rate of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes referred to in the previous paragraph are the following:

In the case of vehicles for the transport of up to ten people:

8703.21.02

8703.24.02

8703.33.02

8703.60.02

8703.22.02

8703.31.02

8703.40.02

8703.70.02

8703.23.02

8703.32.02

8703.50.02

8703.90.02

In the case of vehicles for the transport of goods:

8704.21.04

8704.31.05

The benefit established in the previous article may be obtained as long as:

The vehicle is located in the territory of the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Durango, Michoacán de Ocampo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas and does not have the document that proves its legal stay in the country; The year-model of the vehicle is eight or more years prior to the one in which the final import is made; Likewise, the owner who carries out the importation is a natural person, of legal age, resident in the territory of the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Durango, Michoacán de Ocampo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas. Present a demonstration under oath to tell the truth that the vehicle is not in the cases provided for in article 5 of this Decree. A use of $2,500.00 (two thousand five hundred pesos 00/100 M.N) is covered.