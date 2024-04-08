Beer imports to the U.S. and Mexico’s dominance

Mexico has consolidated its dominance of its share of beer imports to the United States over the past three years.

With foreign purchases totaling US$7.138 billion in 2023, the United States was the largest importer of beer worldwide.

From which countries did it mainly buy this beverage? The U.S. market bought beers originating in Mexico for a customs value of 5,807 million dollars, an increase of 5% year-on-year.

Far behind were the Netherlands (722 million dollars, -19% year-on-year), Ireland (180 million, -9%), Canada (110 million, +8%) and Germany (85 million, -5%).

Beer imports

Highlights: Corona is the best-selling Mexican beer in the world and the leading beer brand in Mexico.

Corona is available in nearly 130 countries and was ranked the number one beer brand in the Brand Finance Global 500 brand ranking for 2022.

Anheuser-Busch InBev granted Constellation Brands the exclusive right to market and sell Corona beer and certain other Grupo Modelo beer brands, including Pacifico, Modelo Especial, Negra Modelo and Victoria, in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

In addition, Corona Cero will be the primary global Olympic partner for the Olympic Games and will be activated for the 2024, 2026 and 2028 Games.

Beer imports to the United States from Mexico increased from $4.249 billion in 2020 to $4.975 billion in 2021 and then increased from $5.513 billion in 2022 to $5.807 billion in 2023.

Industry

Historically, brewing was a local industry in which only a few players had a substantial international presence.

Larger brewing companies often gained an international footprint through direct exports, licensing agreements and joint venture agreements.

However, according to Anheuser-Busch InBev, the past few decades have seen a transformation of the industry, with an extended period of consolidation.

This trend began in the more established brewing markets of Western Europe and North America and took the form of larger companies being formed through mergers and acquisitions within national markets.