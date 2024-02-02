New wine, spirits and beer labeling in the U.S.

The U.S. government announced virtual listening sessions to receive public comment on the labeling of wine, distilled spirits and malt beverages.

To that end, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) is announcing virtual listening sessions to receive public comment on the labeling of wine, distilled spirits and malt beverages to disclose nutritional and alcohol per serving information, major food allergens and/or ingredients.

The February 2022 Treasury Department report on «Competition in Beer, Wine and Spirits Markets» recommended that TTB revive or initiate regulation in these areas.

The U.S. beer, wine and spirits markets (production, distribution and retail) are heavily regulated.

In this regulatory environment, there has been consolidation in these industries at various levels.

While the larger companies represent a significant market share, the number of smaller brewers, vintners and distillers, often referred to as the craft sector, has grown dramatically but still occupy only a small portion of the market.

The listening sessions are intended to engage the public, including consumers, public health stakeholders, and industry members of all sizes, and facilitate the public’s ability to provide input to inform rulemaking.

This notice sets forth the dates and times of the virtual listening sessions and instructions for registration.

It also opens a docket for submitting written comments on the topics to be discussed at the listening sessions.

Listening Sessions and Requests to Speak The virtual listening sessions will take place on February 28, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time; and February 29, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

The deadline to register to attend either session virtually is February 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Submit requests to speak during one of the listening sessions by 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 26, 2024.