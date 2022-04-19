Beer: Coca-Cola FEMSA expands

Coca-Cola FEMSA has expanded its beer business while actively pursuing value-creating acquisitions.

In 2021, together with HEINEKEN, The Coca-Cola Company and the rest of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, the company redesigned its beer distribution agreement in the country.

Throughout the year, it also completed the transition of the Heineken and Amstel brands to the HEINEKEN distribution network, and proactively launched new brands that will complement its beer portfolio.

Leveraging its ongoing relationship with HEINEKEN, Coca-Cola FEMSA incorporated and launched two brands from its portfolio: Eisenbahn, a premium brand, and Tiger, an affordable single malt brand.

At the same time, the company continued to capitalize on market opportunities by acquiring Therezópolis craft beer, together with Coca-Cola Andina, and announced a new agreement to distribute the portfolio of the leading Spanish brewer, Estrella Galicia, together with the Coca-Cola System in Brazil.

Beer

The company continues to deploy pilot programs to test the distribution of complementary categories, such as leading brands of spirits and other alcoholic beverages, as well as leading consumer products in certain markets.

Meanwhile, in accordance with its strategy, Coca-Cola-FEMSA is not only exploring global opportunities to continue creating the portfolio of the future, but also prioritizing related categories and capabilities to improve its value proposition.

In line with its cooperation framework with The Coca-Cola Company, the company plans to marry the strength of Coca-Cola’s sales and distribution network with its ability to execute to explore potential new business and inorganic growth opportunities that enhance its value proposition and contribute a positive impact to the communities in which it operates.

In January 2022, and with the purpose of complementing its presence in southern Brazil, Coca-Cola FEMSA, through its Brazilian subsidiary Spal Indústria Brasileira de Bebidas, acquired CVI Refrigerantes, a company that operates a bottling plant and three distribution centers. in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and serves approximately 13,000 points of sale and more than 2.8 million consumers.

This Tuesday, Coca-Cola FEMSA reported that it had signed an agreement with the Campari Group for the distribution of its products in Brazil.

