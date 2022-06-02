Bancomext, Nafin and Banobras finance Mayan Train

Bancomext, Nafin and Banobras finance the Mayan Train, a flagship project that is a 1,500-kilometer mixed-use railway line (passengers and cargo).

To begin with, following up on the operations authorized in 2020, Nafin signed financing for 700 million pesos in April 2021 to attend to the development of Section 1 of the Mayan Train railway line. At the end of 2021, 100% of the formalized line was placed.

As for the line authorized for 2,400 million pesos of Section 1, in 2021, 944 million pesos were placed. Banobras collaborated with the following actions: in April, a Syndicated Loan was formalized for an amount of up to 1,400 million pesos (50% Nafin and 50% Banobras) for Section 1 from Palenque to Escárcega.

For Section 4, Izamal-Cancún, financing was granted for 4,000 million pesos, while for Section 5 South, a financing proposal was presented in July 2021, which is still under review and analysis by the Consortium. winner

Trending Pemex is the ninth company with the most debt in the world

Bancomext

The Mayan Train will cross five states in southeastern Mexico. It will connect Palenque in Chiapas with a route that surrounds the Yucatan peninsula and connects Escárcega and the city of Campeche with the Yucatecan cities of Mérida and Valladolid, and towards the Quintana Roo cities of Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Chetumal, before connecting again across the peninsula through the largest Mayan archaeological site in the region, called Calakmul.

In 2021, Bancomext granted financing for 59 million pesos for investment in construction, installation, adaptation, expansion, modernization and equipment of a plant (terminal for asphalt cement derivatives), including the acquisition of machinery and equipment to pave roads of access to the Mayan Train, these resources were 100% used as of December 31, 2021.

The southeast of Mexico has an extensive offer of tourist attractions. However, not all tourist destinations have been fully developed, their potential has not been exploited and many communities have been marginalized.

From the perspective of the Mexican government, the geographical conditions and the available connectivity infrastructure have limited the use of the potential of the region, as well as the opportunities for its inhabitants.

The south-southeast region shows a significant concentration of economic activities in a limited number of urban centers. These centers are distant from each other (on average by 320 km) and, for the most part, distant from the rest of the localities.

In addition, these urban centers are distant from the main productive regions of the country.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...