Bachoco: Top 10 Competitors

The main competitors of Bachoco include JBS USA Holding, Tyson Foods, Cargill, Sysco Corp and Smithfiels Foods.

Industrias Bachoco owns and manages more than 1,000 facilities, organized into nine production complexes and more than 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and one production complex in the United States.

Other competitors include Hormel Foods, Pedue Farms, Osí Group. Conagra Foods and Sanderson Farms.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is principally engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and food service operators.

JBS S.A., through its indirect subsidiaries, owns 80.21% of the outstanding common stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry and, according to WATTPoultry, one of the largest poultry meat producers worldwide.

In 2011, the company entered the U.S. chicken market through the acquisition of OK Foods.

Bachoco

In Mexico, Industrias Bachoco’s core business is poultry (chicken and egg products), but it also produces and sells a wide range of other products, which it refers to as “others,” including, among others, balanced feed, pet food, value-added pork, beef and turkey products, breeders and day-old chicks, as well as a laboratory that produces vaccines for the poultry industry and other similar industries.

Tyson Foods, meanwhile, is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein.

Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods had approximately 142,000 employees on October 1, 2022.

A third competitor, Sanderson Farms was incorporated in Mississippi in 1955 and is a fully integrated poultry processing company engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken products.

In addition, the company is engaged in the processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken.

During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, the company processed approximately 661 million chickens, or approximately 4.9 billion dressed pounds.

According to 2021 industry statistics, Sanderson Farms was the third largest processor of dressed chicken in the United States based on average weekly pounds processed.

Finally, Chicago-based Conagra Brands is another of North America‘s leading branded feed companies. It uses many different raw materials, including wheat, corn, oats, soybeans, beef, pork, poultry, steel, aluminum and energy.