Avocado exports from Mexico fall 4.5% in 2023

Avocado exports from Mexico recorded a 4.5% year-on-year drop in 2023, to US$3.202 billion, according to data from Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM).

Mexico is the world’s leading exporter of avocados and has experienced significant growth in avocado exports in recent decades.

In terms of volume, external sales of Mexican avocados were 1 million 399,900 tons, representing an increase of 15.3% over 2022.

There are multiple factors contributing to the growth of avocado production. One driving factor is the growing interest in healthy eating and the focus on nutrient-rich foods.

According to Mission Produce, avocados contain nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, as well as monounsaturated fats (commonly referred to as «good» fats), which can help the body absorb nutrients such as vitamin A, D, K and E.

Avocados are also considered a superfood, given their superior nutritional quality and functional benefits.

In addition to health and wellness trends, year-round accessibility to ready-to-eat avocados has been a major growth driver, driven by improved global sourcing and ripening programs.

Finally, according to Mission Produce, favorable demographic changes have contributed to the growth of avocado consumption in the United States. Within the growing U.S. Hispanic population, avocado consumption is 45% higher than consumption in non-Hispanic households.

The millennial generation is also embracing foods from other countries and is open to new diets.

Avocado exports

Mexican avocados, particularly the Hass variety, are in high demand internationally due to their quality and flavor.

The vast majority of Mexican avocado exports are destined mainly for the United States.

Mexico is the largest supplier of avocados to the U.S. market, and trade has experienced steady growth over the years.

Mexican avocados are especially popular during events such as the Super Bowl.