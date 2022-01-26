AT&T revenue down 1.7% in 2021

AT&T revenue was down 1.7% in 2021 from a year earlier, to $168.864 million, the company reported Wednesday.

In part, the result reflects the separation of the US video business in the third quarter of 2021 and the impacts of other divested businesses.

At the same time, these declines were partially offset by higher revenues at WarnerMedia and Communications.

Excluding impacts from U.S. Video and Vrio for both years, consolidated revenue totaled $153.2 billion compared to $144.6 billion in 2020.

AT&T is a leading provider of telecommunications, media and technology services worldwide.

Globally, the services and products the company offers vary by market and use various technology platforms in a variety of geographies.

Also as part of its results, the company recorded a net profit of 21,479 million dollars in 2021, compared to a loss of 3,821 million dollars in the previous year.

AT&T revenue

In general, competition continues to increase for communications, media entertainment and digital services from traditional and non-traditional competitors.

Technological advances have expanded the types and uses of services and products available.

In addition, the lack or reduced level of regulation of comparable legacy services has reduced costs for alternative communications service providers.

As a result, AT&T faces continued competition, as well as some new opportunities in significant parts of its business.

AT&T reported fourth quarter results that showed continued customer growth in mobile, fiber and HBO Max.

Throughout the year, AT&T continued to lead the industry in postpaid phone net additions, gaining more subscribers than in the previous 10 years combined; added more than 1 million fiber subscribers, the fourth year in a row that it has added 1 million or more subscribers; and surpassed the top end of its HBO Max and HBO global subscriber guide with nearly 74 million subscribers by the end of 2021.

“A year and a half ago, we began simplifying our business to reposition AT&T for growth, and we’re very pleased with how we delivered on that commitment,” said John Stankey, AT&T CEO.