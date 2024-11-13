Atizapán-Atlacomulco (AT-AT) highway advances in right of way

Aleatica reported that it has made progress in obtaining the right-of-way for the Atizapán-Atlacomulco (AT-AT) highway.

With significant delays so far, this project is a 74 km long high specification highway in the State of Mexico.

Its objective is to connect the north and northwest of the Mexico City metropolitan area with Guadalajara, Morelia and Querétaro. To this end, the Atizapán-Atlacomulco branch line was built to facilitate this direct link.

This work is designed for the transit of users whose destination or origin is in the western part of the country. It also provides direct access to the northwest of the Mexico City Metropolitan Area, complementing the Mexico-Morelia-Guadalajara connection.

The highway has four lanes and has a significant impact on the Atlacomulco-Maravatío-Guadalajara, Chamapa-Lechería and Libramiento Norte de la Ciudad de México highways.

Atizapán-Atlacomulco Highway

The concession for this highway was granted in 2014 by the federal government through the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT), now known as the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation

Currently, the highway is still under construction. According to Aleatica, the progress of the work depends on the release of the right-of-way. On February 25, 2021, the SCT determined that a force majeure event existed. This recognition allows justifying the concessionaire’s impossibility to complete the work on time due to delays in the delivery of the right-of-way.

As a result, the General Directorate of Road Development issued an official communication authorizing the modification of the construction program. The concessionaire now has a maximum of 24 months to complete the work, from the moment it physically receives the right-of-way.