Asylum applications in Canada: Mexico and India at the top

Mexico and India ranked among the top countries with the most asylum applications to Canada in 2023, according to data from the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Applications from citizens of Mexico totaled 23,910, followed by those from citizens of India (11,285), Nigeria (9,155), Turkey (6,385) and Colombia (6,040).

On February 29, 2024, the government adjusted travel requirements for Mexican nationals, who accounted for 17% of all asylum applications in 2023.

While most will continue to be able to travel visa-free to Canada, some Mexican nationals will no longer be able to do so. They now need to apply for a Canadian visitor visa.

This is in response to an increase in asylum claims made by Mexican nationals being rejected, withdrawn or abandoned.

In recent years, Mexican nationals represented the main source of asylum claims in Canada.

Asylum applications

According to the Canadian government, immigration enriches Canadian society, its culture and its economy, but the combination of temporary and permanent immigration experienced last year tested that nation’s ability to adequately welcome and integrate newcomers into Canadian society.

The government has taken steps to better manage temporary immigration pressures while moderating the pace of its Tier Plan.

Under the Immigration Levels Plan 2024-2026, the government has carefully moderated the admission of new permanent residents, moving toward a long-term approach that seeks to strike a balance between meeting economic imperatives and improving the capacity of communities to effectively welcome and integrate immigrants.

Immigrants

Recently, the government also announced that it will reduce the proportion of temporary residents to 5% of the total population over the next three years. This will result in approximately 600,000 fewer temporary residents in Canada compared to current levels.

Normalizing permanent and temporary immigration levels is critical to ensure that newcomers have the opportunities and social support they need to succeed when they arrive in Canada.