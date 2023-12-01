The area of the Asunción Ixtaltepec Wellness Development Pole is located 1 km from the railway line Z, in its section Salina Cruz, Oaxaca-Medias Aguas, Veracruz, in Mexico.

Last October 16, the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT) issued an agreement declaring Asunción Ixtaltepec as a Development Pole for Wellbeing and delimiting the geographic area where it is located.

From an integral perspective, the CIIT is a logistic project that connects with the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, through a route in which a railroad line, a gas pipeline, a highway and a fiber optic line will be built.

In addition, 10 development poles (industrial parks) will be developed along this route.

During the July-September 2023 period, Mexico’s public-sector construction spending continued to expand at an extraordinary pace, mainly due to the dynamism of railroad construction and, to a lesser extent, the growth in highway, road and bridge construction.

According to Banco de México, the performance of railroad construction can be related to the progress in the construction of the Mayan Train and the inter-oceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Asunción Ixtaltepec

The area of the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Asunción Ixtaltepec has about 2 kilometers of frontage with the Federal Highway MEX-185, and is located 47 km from the National Airport of Ixtepec, with potential connectivity to other national and international markets.

The Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Asunción Ixtaltepec is located in the municipality of Asunción Ixtaltepec, State of Oaxaca, whose neighboring municipalities are: El Barrio de la Soledad, Santa María Chimalapa, San Miguel Chimalapa, Heroica Ciudad de Juchitán de Zaragoza, El Espinal, San Pedro Comitancillo, Magdalena Tlacotepec, Santiago Laollaga, Ciudad Ixtepec, Santo Domingo Chihuitán and San Blas Atempa, all in the same federal entity.

According to the Population and Housing Census 2020, the total population of the municipalities mentioned in the previous paragraph is greater than 50,000 inhabitants.