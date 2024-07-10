Artificial intelligence regulations around the world

China and the European Union are at the forefront of regulations on artificial intelligence in the world.In December 2023, new laws regulating artificial intelligence were enacted in China.At the same time, the European Parliament and the European Council reached a political agreement on the EU Artificial Intelligence Law.This latest law seeks to create a comprehensive legal framework for the regulation of artificial intelligence systems across the European Union. The global artificial intelligence market has experienced remarkable growth, with a value of $428 billion in 2022 and a forecast to reach $2.25 trillion by 2030. With a compound annual growth rate ranging from 33.2 to 38.1%, the global impact of AI is undeniable, with as many as 97 million people expected to work in the AI sector by 2025, according to fortunebusinessinsights.com.

Artificial intelligence regulations

The final text of the EU AI Law is expected to come into force for most of its obligations in 2026, including requirements in the following areas:

Transparency.

Compliance assessments and monitoring.

Risk assessments.

Human oversight.

Safety.

Accuracy.

General purpose artificial intelligence.

Fines for non-compliance of up to 7% of annual worldwide turnover.

Technologies

In 2022 and 2023, China implemented a series of regulations on generative artificial intelligence, algorithmic recommendation and deep synthesis technologies, namely:

The Interim Provisions on the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services.

The Administrative Provisions on Algorithmic Recommendation for Internet Information Services.

Finally, the Provisions on the management of Deep Synthesis in Internet Information Service.

These regulations impose strict obligations on service providers, among other entities, with respect to the provision and use of generative artificial intelligence, algorithmic recommendation and deep synthesis technologies.