Nvidia advances in generative AI

Shares of Nvidia Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, soared on advances in generative Artificial Intelligence, as evidenced by the launch of ChatGPT and GPT-4.

According to Baron Investment Funds Trust, these technologies promise to enable significant productivity gains in domains such as content creation, coding and even biological discovery.

This investment fund believes that Nvidia’s end-to-end artificial intelligence platform and its leading participation in gaming, data centers and autonomous machines, along with the size of these markets, will enable the company to benefit from lasting growth in the coming years.

Nvidia is a pioneer in computational acceleration to help solve the most complex computational problems.

Since its focus on PC graphics, the company has expanded into many other large and important computing areas.

Driven by sustained demand for exceptional 3D graphics and the scale of the gaming market, Nvidia has leveraged its GPU architecture to create platforms for scientific computing, artificial intelligence, data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, metaverses and 3D Internet applications.

Nvidia

The company collaborates with thousands of organizations working with AI across a multitude of industries, from automating tasks such as recommending products and services to consumers, to chatbots for automation or assisting with live customer interactions, to fraud detection in financial services or optimizing oil exploration and drilling.

These organizations include the world’s leading consumer Internet and cloud services companies, enterprises and startups looking to deploy AI in transformative ways across multiple industries.

Nvidia partners with industry leaders to help them transform their applications or computing platforms.

It also has partnerships in transportation, retail, healthcare and manufacturing, among others, to accelerate the adoption of AI.