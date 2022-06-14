American Airlines leads flights in Mexico

American Airlines transported 1,675,000 passengers in Mexico in the first quarter of 2022, leading international airlines in scheduled service.

With this, its market share was 18.8%, according to figures from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

Considering full years, American Airlines’ market share in Mexico was 15.6% in 2019, climbing to 19.9% ​​in 2020 and then rising even more, to 20.9% in 2021.

On May 25, 2021, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that, following an evaluation by Mexico’s civil aviation authority, Mexico’s air safety rating was downgraded from “Category 1” to “Category 2”, which may have a negative impact on Mexico’s passenger traffic or the public perception of the security of Mexican airports.

Then, on May 26, 2021, SCT representatives met with top executives from Mexico’s commercial airlines to develop strategies to return to Category 1 status.

On July 25, 2021, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) and the FAA signed an agreement under which FAA security experts will visit Mexico to provide technical assistance, with the goal of restoring aviation to security status 1 from Mexico.

Under applicable Mexican law, foreigners can own up to 49% of Mexico’s airports, although higher ownership percentages can be obtained with the approval of the National Foreign Investment Commission.

A concession granted by the SCT is required to operate, maintain and develop an airport. A state company operates the Mexico City International Airport.

In addition to American Airlines, other international airlines in regular service in Mexico had the following results in the first quarter of 2022: United Airlines (1,240,000 passengers), Delta Airlines (1,092,000) and Alaska Airlines (503,000).

NAICM

In November and December 2018, the new Mexican administration announced policy changes related to the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM), the new airport in the Mexico City metropolitan area that would have replaced Mexico City International Airport. Mexico City currently in operation.

In connection with these announcements, in December 2018, the Mexico City Airport Trust (MEXCAT) purchased US$1.8 billion of its US$6 billion of bonds issued in international markets for cash and, with the consent of the holders, modified the contracts that govern the bonds and other related agreements, in order to provide the government with the necessary flexibility to develop an alternative airport infrastructure.

