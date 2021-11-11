Amazon brings artificial intelligence to delivery vehicles

Amazon is equipping delivery vehicles with camera security technology and artificial intelligence to capture data in real time.

This American multinational technology company focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

It is also one of the top five companies in the US information technology industry, along with Google (Alphabet), Apple, Facebook (Meta) and Microsoft.

For example, with artificial intelligence and camera security technology in your delivery vehicles you get real-time data on safe distance and road conditions.

With this, it identifies driving events at risk.

Artificial intelligence

These technologies are used to help keep the drivers and communities where Amazon ships safe.

When this technology was piloted in 2020 on more than 2 million miles of delivery routes, crashes decreased 48%, stop sign violations decreased 20%, driving without a seatbelt decreased 60%, and driving Distracted decreased 45%, according to data from the company itself.

From another angle, Amazon is expanding its WorkingWell workplace safety and health program with the goal of reducing recordable incident rates by 50% by 2025.

WorkingWell is currently available to 859,000 employees at 350 sites in North America and Europe.

Through the program, small groups of employees receive training on body mechanics, proactive wellness, and safety.

In addition to reducing workplace injuries, these concepts have a positive impact on daily activities and have contributed to reducing recordable incident rates.

Amazon was ranked # 1 in the United States on LinkedIn 2021 Top Companies, an annual list that identifies the most wanted places to work based on its ability to attract and retain the best talent, including promotions, opportunities for employees to learn new skills. , hiring people of all backgrounds and educational levels, and gender diversity.

Additionally, Amazon was ranked second on the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list and third on the Boston Consulting Group’s Most Innovative Companies list.

Amazon is known for its disruption of well-established industries through technological innovation and mass scale.

