Apple sales rise to double digits for iPhone, iPad and Mac

Sales of the US company Apple rose to double digits for iPhone, iPad, Mac and wearable technologies.

Apple designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearable devices, and accessories, and sells a variety of related services.

After its net sales grew 6% in fiscal year 2020, this indicator climbed 33.3% in 2021 (fiscal year ended last September 25).

Thus, its net sales reached 365,817 million dollars.

In the same way, Apple’s sales accumulated a growth of 40.6% in the last two years.

The markets for the company’s products and services are highly competitive and characterized by aggressive price competition and downward pressure on gross margins, frequent introduction of new products and services, short product life cycles, evolving industry standards, continuous improvement in product price and performance characteristics, rapid adoption of technological advancements by competitors, and price sensitivity by consumers and businesses.

According to the company itself, many of Apple’s competitors seek to compete primarily through aggressive pricing and very low-cost structures, imitating Apple’s products and infringing on its intellectual property.

Apple sales

Because it currently sources certain components from limited or single sources, the company is subject to significant supply and pricing risks.

Many components are sometimes subject to industry-wide shortages and significant fluctuations in commodity prices that can significantly adversely affect the company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition.

For example, the global semiconductor industry is experiencing high demand and supply shortages, which has negatively affected Apple’s ability to source sufficient quantities of components and products on commercially reasonable terms or not at all.

Of Apple’s total sales in the last fiscal year, 133.8 billion dollars were made in the United States (with a year-on-year growth of 22.5%), and 68.4 billion dollars in China (an increase of 69.7% annually).

Products

iPhone

iPhone is the company’s line of smartphones based on its iOS operating system.

In October and November 2020, the company released iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all powered by 5G technology.

Then, in September 2021, the Company released iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Mac

Mac is Apple’s line of personal computers based on its macOS operating system.

In November 2020, the company released new versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, and in May 2021, the company released a redesigned iMac, all powered by the Apple M1 chip.

Subsequently, in October 2021, Apple released a redesigned MacBook Pro, available in 14-inch and 16-inch models and with the Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip.

iPad

iPad is the Company’s line of multipurpose tablets based on its iPadOS operating system.

In October 2020, the Company launched a new iPad Air, and in April 2021, the company launched a new iPad Pro® powered by the Apple M1 chip.

Then, in September 2021, it released an updated iPad and a new iPad mini.

Wearable Technologies, Home and Accessories

Wearable Technologies, Home and Accessories include AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and accessories.

AirPods are the company’s wireless headphones that interact with Siri.

In December 2020, the company launched AirPods Max, new wireless on-ear headphones, and in October 2021, it launched the third generation AirPods.

Apple Watch is the company’s line of smart watches based on its watchOS operating system.

In September 2021, the company announced Apple Watch Series 7, which was available from October 2021.