The Internet is one of the most powerful equalizers in the world; drives ideas, people and companies large and small, highlighted the company Alphabet.

Alphabet is a collection of companies, the largest of which is Google.

The company also reports to Google in two segments, Google Services and Google Cloud.

It also reports all non-Google companies collectively as Other Bets.

Other bets include earlier-stage technologies that are further removed from Google’s core business.

So Alphabet’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, as it has since 1998, when it was founded.

Financial results of Alphabet

Since then, it has evolved from a company that helps people find answers to a company that also helps people get things done.

The company is focused on building an even more useful Google for everyone, and aspires to give everyone the tools they need to increase their knowledge, health, happiness, and success.

Every year, there are billions of searches on Google and 15% of the searches you see every day are new.

At the same time, the company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and other technologies to ensure the most useful search experience possible.

On the other hand, YouTube provides people with entertainment, information, and opportunities to learn something new.

And the Google Assistant offers the best way to get things done seamlessly across devices, providing intelligent help throughout a person’s day, no matter where they are.

Alphabet is continually innovating and creating new product features that will help our users, partners, customers and communities.

So far, the company has invested more than $100 billion in R&D in the last five years.

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, the company spent $22.3 billion and $24.6 billion in capital expenditures, respectively.

Depreciation of your property and equipment begins when the deployment of those assets is complete and they are ready for their intended use. The land does not depreciate.

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021, its property and equipment depreciation and impairment expenses were $12.9 billion and $11.6 billion, respectively.