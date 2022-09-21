Agri-food sector in Mexico’s new industrial policy

The Ministry of Economy has ranked the agri-food sector as one of the five strategic sectors of Mexico‘s new industrial policy.

In general, the government will encourage the connection of Mexican agro-industrial producers with global logistics chains.

The government will also incorporate and strengthen the skills of agribusiness students in the management of technological and sustainable innovations.

Mexico is the eighth largest exporter of agri-food products in the world and the sector is the sixth largest in the country.

The sector also generates 9.7% of national employment and Mexico is the second largest exporter of food products to the United States, after Canada, and is key to providing food security to the population.

The Ministry of Economy considers that the south-southeast, west, northeast and northwest regions have the greatest potential for the development of the country’s agri-food sector.

According to Mexican government data, the agricultural sector (including livestock, fishing, forestry and hunting) accounted for approximately 3.4% of Mexico’s total GDP in 2021, compared to 3.5% of GDP in 2020. Agricultural production during 2021 increased 2.9% compared to 2020.

Agri-food sector

Approximately 11.8% of Mexico’s economically active population was employed in the agricultural industry as of December 31, 2021.

The main agricultural products exported from Mexico in 2021 were vegetables, fruits, and beverages, accounting for more than 62.0% of total agricultural exports.

Among the largest companies in the sector are: Bimbo, La Costeña, Coca-Cola Femsa, Gruma, Herdez, Nestlé, Pepsico, Kraft, Grupo Danone, ConAgra Food, Unilever, Grupo Lala, Kuo, Grupo Mac’ma, Grupo Turin, Sigma, Alpura and Yakult.

Globally, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, economies have undergone drastic changes in their production processes and in their agrifood supply chains in the last two years; and they have also had to face significant challenges to guarantee the supply and provision of food to their populations.

Breaks in supply chains, as well as policies restricting food exports from various suppliers in international markets, have resulted in higher prices for staple products at the global level.

Dialogue with decision-makers and the implementation of public policies in the agrifood sector have strengthened Mexico’s trade relations with several countries, which is reflected in increased trade.

From January to June 2022, Mexico exported mainly fresh vegetables (4,375 million dollars), beer (2,668.8 million), distilled spirits, including tequila (2,525.3 million), berries (2,320.6 million) and avocados (1,733.2 million) to the United States.