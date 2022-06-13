Acciona: new wind farms in 4 countries

Acciona, a Spanish infrastructure development and management company, built new wind farms in Australia, Mexico, Chile and Spain.

In general, the ordinary net investment of the different Acciona businesses in 2021, excluding the investment in inventories of the Real Estate business, amounted to 1,319 million euros, compared to 829 million in 2020.

In its Energy business, it invested 819 million euros, which represents 62% of the company’s total ordinary net investment.

At a consolidated level, installed capacity increased from 8.6GW to 9.2GW, this is 6.2% more.

Acciona installed a total of 557 MW (gross) during 2021, mainly represented by 140 MW of wind power in Australia (Mortlake South), 145 MW of wind power in Mexico (San Carlos), 209 MW of photovoltaic power in Chile (Malgarida) and 48 MW of wind power in Spain (Fusion Headpiece).

A wind farm is an infrastructure made up of wind turbines that convert air currents into electrical energy.

Acciona

As of December 2021, the company had 691 MW of capacity under construction, mainly in the United States and Spain.

Acciona plans to install 0.8GW in 2022 and have ~2 GW under construction by the end of 2022.

Its Infrastructure business invested 185 million euros net, compared to 172 million in 2020, including 77 million from the deferred acquisition price of LendLease Engineering.

The investment in Other Activities includes the acquisition of Silence, for an amount of 34 million euros, and the loan granted to Nordex, for an amount of around 200 million, which was converted into Nordex shares through the subscription by Acciona of 100 % of its preferential acquisition rights within the framework of the capital increase for an amount of 584 million carried out by Nordex in July 2021.

Acciona Energy’s turnover increased 39.8%, reaching 2,472 million euros, mainly due to the following factors:

▪ Growth of 49.9% in Spain, mainly due to the increase in energy sales revenues, both in volumes and in price. Generation revenues grew despite lower production.

▪ Increase of 105.0% in the United States due to strong prices in the first quarter in Texas.

▪ Increase of 49.2% in Chile due to higher prices of injection nodes.

▪ Rest of Europe increases its income by 40.5% to reach 231 million euros.

