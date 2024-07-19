Zinc production in Mexico falls 13%

Zinc production in Mexico fell 12.9% year-on-year from January to April 2024, to 112,539 tons, according to Inegi data.Zinc demand is mainly driven by demand for galvanized steel, used in construction, automotive and other industrial applications.Previously, Mexico recorded two year-on-year declines in all of 2022 and 2023, respectively of -19.1 and -11.4 percent.According to the Mexican Chamber of Mines (Camimex), the reduction in production volumes is mainly attributed to several factors. In Zacatecas, the “Peñasquito” mine, owned by Newmont, reduced its tonnage by 39 percent. At “La Colorada”, operated by Panamerican Silver, a 26.1 percent decrease was recorded. Likewise, at “San Martín”, owned by Grupo México, production fell by 13.6 percent, while at “Tayahua”, owned by Minera Frisco, the drop was 5.2 percent.

Zinc production in Mexico

Zinc has multiple industrial uses. It is used in the manufacture of alloys such as brass and bronze, which are used in machinery, musical instruments and hardware.In the chemical industry, zinc and its compounds are key in the production of paints, rubber, cosmetics, medicines and fertilizers.It is also essential in the manufacture of batteries, especially in electronic and automotive devices, as well as in dietary supplements and sunscreens for its ability to protect the skin from UV rays. It is also used in agriculture to improve crop health.

Trend

Zinc production in Mexico had the following results in the last five years, measured in tons:

2019: 325,276.

2020: 394,254.

2021: 395,066.

2022: 319,438.

2023: 282,974.

Advances

In Zacatecas, Fresnillo plc‘s “Juanicipio”, “Saucito” and “Fresnillo” registered increases of 151.4%, 16.1% and 4.7%, respectively.Also in “Sabinas”, of Industrias Peñoles, with an increase in production of 6.7% compared to 2022. Mines in different states also contributed to total production, such as: “Santa Barbara,” in Chihuahua, with 28.5% and “Charcas”, in San Luis Potosi, with 8.7%, both properties of Grupo Mexico.