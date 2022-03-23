ZIM stands out in maritime transport in 2021

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, an Israeli international freight forwarding company, excelled in shipping in 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 118 vessels and chartered 96.9% of its TEU capacity and 96.6% of the vessels in its fleet.

For comparison, according to Alphaliner, ZIM’s competitors chartered approximately 50% of their fleets on average.

In an effort to respond to the increased demand for container shipping services globally, between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, the company chartered an additional 29 vessels (net, not including vessels pending delivery).

ZIM deployed these vessels on its newly launched and existing service lines around the world.

Additionally, during 2021, the company chartered eight car transport vessels and increased the volume and frequency of its car transport services from the Far East to Israel and other countries in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Trending The 10 countries with the most Siemens Gamesa wind turbines

In February and July 2021, ZIM and Seaspan Corporation entered into two strategic agreements for the long-term chartering of 10 15,000 TEU container ships and 15 7,000 TEU LNG (dual fuel liquefied natural gas) vessels to serve ZIM in the trade .

The company also entered into a new eight-year charter agreement with a shipping company that is an affiliate of its largest shareholder, Kenon Holdings, under which ZIM will charter three 7,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG container ships, expected to be delivered during the first and second quarter of 2024.

ZIM

Additionally, in February 2022, the company announced a new charter agreement with Navios Maritime Partners LP for a total of 13 vessels (including five second-hand), ranging from 3,500 to 5,300 TEUs.

ZIM is a global container shipping company with leadership positions in niche markets, where the company believes it has clear competitive advantages that allow it to maximize its market position and profitability.

Founded in Israel in 1945, it is one of the oldest shipping lines, with more than 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative shipping and logistics services with an industry-leading reputation for transit times, schedule reliability and excellence in service.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...