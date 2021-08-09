Yum Brands increased its sales at KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in 2Q21

Yum Brands increased its same-store sales in its KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut divisions in the second quarter of 2021.

Same-store sales growth is the estimated percentage change in system sales for all restaurants that have been open in the YUM system for a year or more, including those temporarily closed.

From time to time, restaurants may be temporarily closed due to remodeling or image enhancement, reconstruction, natural disasters, health epidemics or pandemics, owner disputes, or other issues.

In the second quarter of 2021, Yum Brands same-store sales grew like this in its divisions: KFC, 30%; Pizza Hut, 10 percent, and Taco Bell, 21 percent.

Overall, Yum Brands’ same-store sales growth was 23 percent.

Yum Brands

This company closed the second quarter of 2021 with 51,096 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories.

The company also operates the concept of The Habit Burger Grill.

The KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands are world leaders in the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories, respectively.

Habit Burger Grill, a concept that Yum Brands acquired on March 18, 2020, is a fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in grilled burgers, sandwiches, and more.

As of December 31, 2020, 98% of Yum Brands units were operated by franchisees or independent licensees under the terms of the franchise or license agreements.

In a disaggregated manner, the company had 25,720 KFC restaurants, 17,809 Pizza Hut and 7,567 Taco Bell at the end of July 2021.

System sales worldwide, excluding foreign currency translation, grew 26% in the second quarter, with KFC at 35%, Taco Bell at 24% and Pizza Hut at 10%.

Additionally, the company reported 2% unit growth year-over-year and record net growth of 603 new units in the second quarter.

The foreign currency translation favorably affected the division’s operating profit by $ 27 million.

The company’s results benefited from increased online demand fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

