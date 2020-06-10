XPO Logistics develops 4 technology areas

XPO Logistics focuses its technology efforts in four areas: its digital cargo market, automation and smart machines, dynamic data science, and visibility and customer service, specifically in the e-commerce supply chain.

The company‘s investment in technology in 2019 was among the highest in the industry at approximately $ 550 million.

XPO Logistics’ global team of approximately 1,800 technology professionals works closely with its operations in North America and Europe, and can deploy proprietary software very quickly on its cloud-based platform.

Overall, the logistics industry is evolving, and customers appreciate the ability of companies to solve complex problems with sophisticated, customized solutions backed by digitization and data science.

XPO Logistics prioritizes innovations that can benefit its customers and create value for its shareholders.

For example, your XPO Connect digital marketplace provides your transportation customers with a panoramic view of market conditions in real time and available capacity. It combines shippers and carriers with digital efficiency, benefiting both parties and contributing to financial performance.

XPO Logistics and the environment

In addition to its focus on technology, the company has a strong commitment to sustainability. This is an area where we have already set an example in the industry.

In the United States, XPO Logistics has been named Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics for four consecutive years, and in 2016 it was awarded the “Objectif CO2” label for the excellent environmental performance of transport operations in Europe by the Ministry French Environment and the French Environment and Energy Agency.

In Spain, all of its sites comply with the energy certification standards of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (“LEED”) for 100% renewable energy consumption.

In the UK, the warehouse of the future he created with Nestlé is slated to open in mid-2020. It uses eco-friendly ammonia refrigeration systems, energy-saving light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, source-heat pumps air for administration areas and rainwater collection.

Infrastructure

As of March 31, 2020, it operated 202 million square feet (19 million square meters) of contract logistics facility space worldwide.

Approximately 96 million square feet (9 million square meters) were located in North America, where it is the market leader in logistics capacity; 98 million square feet (9 million square meters) were located in Europe; and 8 million square feet (1 million square meters) were located in Asia.

Clients served by its Logistics segment include many of the biggest names in retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, industrial and manufacturing, chemistry, agribusiness, life science, and healthcare.

XPO Logistics is a global provider of supply chain solutions. It has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics. In 2019, approximately 64% of its income came from Transportation; the other 36% came from Logistics.

Within each segment, it has strong service offerings that are positioned to capitalize on rapidly growing areas of customer demand.

Substantially all of our services operate under the unique brand of XPO Logistics. As of March 31, 2020, it had approximately 97,000 employees and 1,506 locations in 30 countries, and more than 50,000 clients.

It also owns a large fleet of natural gas trucks operating in France, the UK, Spain and Portugal and in 2019 invested in 100 new Stralis Natural Power Euro VI tractors for its LTL network in France.

These tractors use a combination of liquefied and compressed natural gas (LNG / CNG) to generate lower NOx emissions than the Euro VI standard and reduce noise in densely populated areas.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado