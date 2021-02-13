XPO Logistics decreased its revenue 2.4% in 2020

XPO Logistics reported a 2.4% year-on-year decrease in its revenue in 2020, to $ 16,252 million.

In summary, the company provides supply chain solutions and is the second largest provider of contract logistics and the second largest freight broker globally.

Also XPO Logistics ranks as one of the top three sub-truckload providers in North America.

Likewise, the company registered a 74.4% drop in its net profit last year, to 117 million dollars.

At the end of 2020, XPO Logistics had around 102,000 employees and 1,523 locations in 30 countries, and virtually all of its services operated under the single XPO Logistics brand.

In January 2021, the company acquired the majority of Kuehne + Nagel’s logistics operations in the UK and Ireland.

With that, the company increased its location count to 1,629 and its number of employees to approximately 108,000.

The firm has two reporting segments, Transportation and Logistics.

In 2020, approximately 62% of its revenue came from Transportation and 38% came from Logistics.

On the one hand, the Transportation segment primarily provides trucking and LTL brokerage services in North America and Europe.

In the interior, the largest service offering within the Transportation segment is LTL, which contributed 43% of the 2020 segment revenue.

The company is one of the top three LTL service providers in North America, and has one of the largest LTL networks in Western Europe.

The other main service offering within the Transportation segment is truck brokerage.

XPO Logistics ranks as the second largest brokerage provider globally and the third largest brokerage provider in North America.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had trucking brokerage relationships with approximately 75,000 independent carriers representing more than 1 million trucks.

Logistics

This segment, sometimes referred to as the supply chain, provides order fulfillment and other distribution services that are differentiated by their ability to deliver customized and technology-enabled solutions.

Logistics clients include prominent companies that benefit from scale, digital capabilities, experience, and range of solutions.

XPO is the second largest contract logistics provider globally, with the largest outsourced e-commerce fulfillment platform in Europe and a major platform for electronic fulfillment in North America.

As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 205 million square feet (19 million square meters) of logistics warehousing space worldwide.

Approximately 101 million square feet (9 million square meters) were located in North America; 96 million square feet (9 million square meters) in Europe; and 8 million square feet (1 million square meters) in Asia.

The January 2021 acquisition of Kuehne + Nagel‘s logistics sites in the UK and Ireland increased the space of its global facilities to 212 million square feet (20 million square meters).

