World imports of dog and cat food: expansion

World imports of dog and cat food have continued to expand over the past four years.

On a global scale, the competitive factors in the pet food industry are diverse. These include product quality and the ingredients used. In addition, brand awareness and brand loyalty play a key role, while it is important to offer a wide variety of products.

Dog and cat food

Packaging and product design influence consumer perception. On the other hand, brand reputation has a significant impact. Price, advertising and promotions are essential elements to compete. Finally, nutritional claims add value and attract buyers interested in the health of their pets.

What follows is the trend of foreign purchases of dog and cat food worldwide, in millions of dollars, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO):

2019 : 14,925.

2020 : 17,549.

2021 : 20,021.

2022 : 23,166.

2023: 24,739.

Pets

According to Freshpet, spending on pet food in North America will continue to grow. This increase will follow a similar pace to previous years. In addition, the pet food market has proven to be resilient. Even in times of economic downturn, consumers prioritize the well-being of their pets.

Freshpet focuses primarily on the U.S. dog and cat food market. In the United States, there are approximately 86.9 million households with pets. This equates to 66% of all households in the country. According to the American Pet Products Association, more than 111.6 million dogs and cats live in these households.

On the other hand, studies conducted by Packaged Facts reveal an interesting fact. Between 92% and 96% of U.S. pet owners consider their pets to be members of the family.

Freshpet faces stiff competition in the sector. Some of the leading companies include Nestlé Purina Pet Care, J.M. Smucker Company, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Mars Pet Care, General Mills Pet and Post Consumer Brands. In addition, it competes with niche regional brands operating in specific markets. It also faces the growth of new brands of frozen products that are marketed directly to the consumer.