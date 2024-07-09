World avocado market and main suppliers

The world avocado market grew 4% in value and 10% in volume in 2023 at year-on-year rates.As a result, exports reached 3.25 million tons with a customs value of US$7.27 billion.Mexico remained the world’s leading exporter, exporting 1.2 million tons with an annual growth of 17%.

World avocado market

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), this development marks a strong recovery after production losses and shortages in export supplies caused by weather conditions in 2022.Who were the main exporters of this fruit in 2023 and how much was their growth at year-on-year rates?

Mexico: 1.2 million tons (+17 percent).

Peru : 6 million tons (+3 percent).

Netherlands : 3.5 million tons (+8 percent).

Spain : 1.3 million tons (-11 percent).

Kenya: 1.2 million tons (+19 percent).

Global demand

Along with significant growth in global supplies, import demand remained firm in the United States and the European Union, which respectively accounted for about 44 percent and 27 percent of global imports in 2023, according to FAO.In both markets, consumption continued to gain popularity, with avocados widely perceived as a highly nutritious fruit. While the United States imports 90% of avocados from Mexico, the European Union receives supplies mainly from Peru, Kenya, Israel and Morocco.

Nutrition

The following are some of the nutritional benefits of avocados: