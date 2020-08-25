English

Women miners make up 17% of the workforce in the sector

Women miners made up 17% of the workforce in the sector, according to data from the Mining Chamber of Mexico (Camimex).
According to the Chamber, the integration of women miners in the industry has generated a substantial improvement in planning, production, security, conflict resolution and decision-making.

Likewise, the industry works to reduce gender gaps, improve the rates of incorporation and retention of female talent and contribute to the increase of productivity and competitiveness in Mexico.

Camimex signed a collaboration agreement with the civil organization Mujeres WIM México, in addition to collaborating hand in hand with the federal and local governments and, of course, with its affiliated companies in order to promote good practices in the matter and make a more inclusive and egalitarian mining industry (not just on gender).

 

