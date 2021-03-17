Wind turbine imports to Mexico fall 29%

Wind turbine imports to Mexico fell 29% year-on-year in 2020, to $ 314 million.

Wind power is one of the fastest growing renewable energy technologies.

The use of wind turbines is increasing around the world, in part because costs are falling.

With the historical peak reached in 2018, when Mexico imported these products for 1,069 million dollars, in the following two years the country registered year-on-year decreases, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

Wind turbines first emerged more than a century ago.

After the invention of the electric generator in the 1830s, engineers began trying to harness wind energy to produce electricity.

Although many parts of the world have strong winds, the best places to generate wind power are sometimes remote.

Wind turbine

Wind is used to produce electricity using kinetic energy created by moving air.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) explains that kinetic energy is transformed into electrical energy by wind turbines or wind energy conversion systems.

First, the wind hits the blades of a turbine, causing them to turn and spin the turbine connected to them.

That changes kinetic energy to rotational energy, by moving an axis that is connected to a generator and therefore producing electrical energy through electromagnetism.

On the one hand, the amount of energy that can be obtained from the wind depends on the size of the turbine and the length of its blades.

On the other hand, the output is proportional to the dimensions of the rotor and to the cube of the wind speed.

In theory, when the wind speed doubles, the potential of wind energy increases by a factor of eight.

Among the main sources of wind turbine imports to Mexico were: China (169 million dollars), Spain (71 million), India (39 million), Brazil (14 million), United States (5 million), Indonesia (5 million) and Denmark (4 million).

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado