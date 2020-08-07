Who is Rocío Bárcena Molina, Director of Port Administration?

Rocío Bárcena Molina was appointed as the new general director of Port Development and Administration of Mexico.

Mexico’s port system has 24 Integrated Port Authorities, known as API (Comprehensive Port Administration), which cover more than 40 cargo and passenger ports on the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the country.

Rocío Bárcena Molina has 46 years of professional service, 23 in teaching and the rest in public administration.

In the public administration, Rocío Bárcena Molina has served as Director of Strategic Planning in the Executive Coordination of the Security Cabinet of the then Government of the Federal District; general director of the Institute for the Care of Older Adults, Training Coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Equity for Communities, advisor to the program for the Well-being of Older Adults at the Federal Government’s Welfare Secretariat and head of the Population Attention Unit in the National DIF System.

Likewise, Rocío Bárcena Molina studied two degrees, one in Philosophy from La Salle University and another in Preschool Education from the National Pedagogical University, and she also has master’s studies in both areas.

Port network

Of the total ports, there are 16 international commercial cargo and passengers in the federal system. On the Gulf Coast, these ports are Altamira, Tampico, Tuxpan, Veracruz, Coatzacoalcos, Dos Bocas and Progreso.

On the Pacific coast are Ensenada, Guaymas, Topolobampo, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Salina Cruz and Puerto Madero.

Rocío Bárcena Molina

The general coordinator of Ports and Merchant Marine of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, said that the arrival of Rocío Bárcena Molina will contribute to promoting the transformation that is intended to be achieved in the operation of the country’s ports to combat corruption.

