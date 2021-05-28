Who is Eric Pérez-Grovas? From Jaguar Ventures to Walmex

Eric Pérez-Grovas is the co-founder and managing partner of Jaguar Ventures, an investment fund created by Mexican e-commerce entrepreneurs dedicated to investing in Internet-based business models.

Today, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Walmart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex).

After Eric Pérez-Grovas graduated with honors in Industrial Engineering, specializing in Finance from Tecnológico de Monterrey, he obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration and Public Administration from Stanford University.

There, Eric Pérez-Grovas was elected co-president of the Latin American Students Association of the Business School and Vice-president of the Stanford Mexican Students Association.

Before founding Jaguar, he gained experience in e-commerce beginning in 1999, when he opened and ran Mercado Libre de México.

Since then, he has served as CEO, investor, and advisor at various Internet companies.

He is currently part of the boards of sites such as Aventones.com, Gaudena.com, Viajamex.com, Yaxi.mx, Conekta.io or Yogome.com.

He also supports entrepreneurs as a mentor to Endeavor Mexico. Eric Pérez-Grovas worked in the Strategic Consulting department of the companies McKinsey & Co. and Bain & Co.

In these companies, he collaborated in several strategic planning projects for companies in Mexico, the United States and South America.

Walmex

Walmart de México y Centroamérica is one of the most important commercial chains in the region. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 3,489 units distributed in 6 countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and Nicaragua), including self-service stores and membership price clubs.

On the one hand, Wal-Mart de México is a Mexican company, incorporated under Mexican law and listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. Walmex’s majority shareholder is Walmart Inc., a North American company through Intersalt, a Mexican company, with a 70.51 percent stake.

On the other hand, at the close of its annual fiscal year on January 31, 2021, Walmart Inc. reports 11,500 business units in operation in 27 countries, which are located in the United States of America, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Africa, Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Walmart Inc.’s total revenue during its last fiscal year was $ 559.151 million, representing an increase of 6.7% over the level obtained in the previous fiscal year.

