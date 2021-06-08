What are quantitative non-tariff regulations?

Quantitative non-tariff regulations apply to quantities of products that are allowed to be imported into a country, or to establish quantifiable contributions to which those goods other than the tariff are subject.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Economy, the following are quantitative non-tariff regulations:

Export and import permits

Prior permits are intended to restrict the import or export of certain merchandise, for reasons of national security, health or protection of the production plant, among others. These permits are issued by the Ministry of the Economy.

Quotas and non-tariff regulations

Quotas are amounts of merchandise that can be imported or exported. Each country can set the amount that can enter its territory, as well as its validity and its tariff rate.

Measures against unfair practices

These measures are intended to counteract the possible damage to the national productive plant attributable to the low prices with which goods enter a country.

