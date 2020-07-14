Walmart would launch consumer health insurance

Walmart plans to launch consumer health insurance, called Walmart Insurance Services LLC, MedCity News revealed.

Today, the company markets health and wellness products that include pharmacy, optical services, clinical services, over-the-counter medications, and other medical goods.

The company has retail pharmacy operations in its U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club segments, as well as through the recent addition of Walmart Health Centers to some of its U.S. stores.

A large majority of your net retail pharmacy sales are generated by filling prescriptions for which you receive payments through contractual relationships established with third-party payers and payment administrators, such as private insurers, government agencies, and pharmacy benefit managers.

The company launched two Walmart Health clinics during June, in Loganville, Georgia and Springdale, Arkansas.

According to MedCity News, these clinics are more like a one-stop shop for healthcare, with primary care, urgent care, diagnosis, x-rays, behavioral health, and dental care. They charge $ 40 for a primary care appointment if you are an adult and $ 20 for a child.

Health Insurance

The company acquired CareZone’s medication management platform in June to help customers keep track of their prescriptions; and in February, it opened a second Walmart Health center in Georgia.

Its goal is to further expand its health center services in other regions, with services such as primary care, mental health counseling, diagnostic services and dental care.

According to Business Insider, the company has more than 5,000 locations in the United States alone and nearly 265 million customers worldwide, and could thereby overshadow new insurance plans such as Bright Health and Devoted Health.

