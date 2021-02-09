Walmart operates 221 distribution centers outside the US

The Walmart company uses a total of 221 distribution facilities located outside the United States.

In summary, the company’s distribution centers are located in Argentina, Canada, CentralAmerica, Chile, China, Japan, Mexico, SouthAfrica, India and the UnitedKingdom.

Some of these facilities are used to ship merchandise both to their own stores and to customers on their e-commerce platforms.

Through these distribution centers, Walmart processes and distributes both domestic and imported products to the operating units of the Walmart International segment.

In particular, during fiscal 2020, approximately 85% of Walmart International purchases passed through these distribution facilities.

Suppliers send the balance of Walmart International purchases directly to their stores in the various markets in which it operates.

At the same time, the company ships merchandise purchased by customers on its e-commerce platforms through various methods from various locations, including its 88 dedicated e-commerce fulfillment centers, as well as more than 2,500 e-commerce sorting centers across the India.

Walmart International

This is its second largest segment and operates in 26 countries outside of the United States.

Thus, the segment is operated through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, India, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and its majority-owned subsidiaries in Africa (which includes Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia), Central America (which includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua), India, and Mexico.

Omni-channel

The company provides an omnichannel experience to customers, integrating retail stores and e-commerce, such as through services such as “Click & Collect” in the UK, its grocery collection and delivery business in various other markets, its markets, such as Flipkart in India and a digital transaction platform anchored in payments like PhonePe in India.

Goods

Walmart International’s merchandising strategy is similar to that of its US operations in terms of the breadth and scope of merchandise offered for sale.

While branded merchandise accounts for the majority of its sales, the company has leveraged US private labels and developed market-specific private labels to serve its customers.

Along with the private brands it markets globally, such as “Equate”, “George”, “Great Value”, “Holiday Time”, “Mainstays”, “Marketside” and “Parent’s Choice”.

Lastly, its international markets have developed specific brands , including “Aurrera”, “Cambridge”, “Lider”, “Myntra”, “PhonePe” and “Extra Special”.

