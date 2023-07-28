Walmart de Mexico's e-commerce sales

Walmart de México‘s e-commerce sales represented 5.7 percent of its revenues in the second quarter of 2023.

Thus, this indicator continued to advance at a double-digit rate (21 percent).

The company’s revenues rose at a year-on-year rate of 9.3 percent in the second quarter of the current year, to Ps. 213.725 billion.

At the same time, its net income was Ps. 11.444 billion, an increase of 5.1 percent over the same quarter of 2022.

In this way, the company’s customers have become much more digital, increasingly adopting e-commerce.

Walmart de México has focused its efforts on developing communication and marketing strategies, both in digital channels and traditional media, in order to accelerate and support this adoption.

The company periodically conducts studies that allow it to know, first hand, their perception of its services.

All this information is crucial to develop strategies to better connect with them, offer them the shopping experience they are looking for and meet their needs.

E-commerce

In his own view, the way the company has kept its customers and partners satisfied is based on continuous listening.

For Walmart de México, the success of its commercial strategy depends in part on its ability to predict consumer demand, the availability of merchandise, the impact related to demand for existing products and the competitive environment, both in its traditional retail channels and in e-commerce or the combination of both offerings.

A critical element in identifying customer preferences involves price transparency, merchandise assortment, shopping experience and convenience.

These factors are of utmost importance to customers, particularly as a result of the digital tools and social networks available, as well as the multiple options for purchasing products in both traditional retail channels and e-commerce or the combination of both offerings.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica is one of the most important retail chains in the region.

At the end of June 2023, the company operated 3,775 units in six countries (Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and Nicaragua), including self-service stores, membership price clubs, and omnichannel sales.