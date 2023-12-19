Walmart de México y Centroamérica: Pricing and Inflation

Walmart de México y Centroamérica (Walmex) wrote some of its actions on pricing in a context of inflation.

A subsidiary of Walmart Inc, this retailer reported that it invested aggressively in pricing in 2022 and widened its price spread by 100 basis points over 2021.

Regarding the Bodega store format, Walmex said it is working to deliver on its promise to have «everyday low prices,» according to its own slogan.

In its own words,Walmart de México y Centroamérica reached a new all-time high in low prices and maintained the quality of its products, ensuring that its customers had the best shopping experience.

In Bodega, with its Morralla campaigns, it offered more than 2,800 items from five to 35 pesos, which allowed its customers to buy complete baskets.

In addition, the company claims that it took care of its customers’ wallets by maintaining fixed prices for up to 90 days, ensuring that the basic food basket remained accessible to all.

At Walmart Supercenter, Walmex created the program Los Básicos de tu canasta, focused on combating inflation and protecting its customers’ economies with low prices on more than 100 products.

Thanks to these efforts, NPS (Net Promoter Score, an indicator to measure loyalty) rates improved in 2022 compared to the previous year, and the price differential improved, keeping us in line with the target set at the beginning of the year.

Walmart de México

In Central America, the company has important commercial campaigns, such as Precios Rojos, Quetzales Campeones and Súper Bombazos, focused on setting prices for basic items in the Bodega and Descuento formats.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica has also improved its communication through campaigns such as Súper Ahorros and Llena tu Carrito a Precio Pali.

«All these strategies have allowed us to better position ourselves, gain market share and offer basic consumer products at the most accessible prices in the region,» the company said.

PACIC

During 2022, Walmart de México y Centroamérica joined the Mexican federal government’s efforts in the fight against inflation within the Program Against Inflation and Famine (PACIC), implementing it in all its self-service stores since its first phase in May.