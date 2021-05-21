Walmart de México rises to 3.8% e-commerce in its sales

Walmart de México increased the share of the e-commerce segment in total sales to 3.8% in 2020.

After registering 1.4% in that indicator in 2018, it reached 1.5% in 2019.

Thus, the contribution of e-commerce to total sales growth is accelerating.

During the year, the contribution increased five times against 2019, reaching 260 basis points.

The growth in eCommerce sales of the company was 171% during the year.

For its part, Walmart Inc. provides an omnichannel experience to customers in the United States, integrating retail stores and e-commerce, through services such as pickup and delivery, in-store shipping and digital pharmacy fulfillment options.

As of January 31, 2021, Walmart had approximately 3,750 pickup locations and 3,000 delivery locations.

Meanwhile, Walmart International provides an omnichannel experience to customers, integrating retail stores and e-commerce, such as through pickup and delivery services in most of its markets, its markets such as Flipkart in India, and a digital transaction platform anchored in payments like PhonePe in India.

In China, its partnerships with JD.com and JD Daojia provide customers with one-hour delivery by leveraging Walmart stores as fulfillment hubs.

Generally, the sales area of ​​retail units ranges in size from 1,400 square feet to 186,000 square feet.

In particular, the sales area of ​​its wholesale stores ranges in size from 24,000 square feet to 156,000 square feet.

As of January 31, 2021, Walmart International had approximately 3,000 collection locations and 2,200 delivery locations.

Finally, Walmart’s e-commerce sales in the United States contributed around 5.4 and 2.1% to like-for-like sales for fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, as the company continues to focus on an omnichannel experience for its customers.

