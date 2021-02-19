Walmart de México plans 33% more investments in 2021

Walmart de México y Centroamérica reported this Thursday that it plans to make an estimated total investment of 22,200 million pesos in 2021, 33% higher than the previous year.

Above all, in his perspective, Walmart de México will be investing in high-return projects and building foundations for the long term.

Walmart de México said its investments would be integrated like this:

Existing stores: it is estimated that approximately 40% of the investment will be allocated to remodeling and maintenance, which will allow us to continue offering an attractive and consistent value proposition.

Logistics: 25% of the investment will be used to reinforce the redesign of the company’s logistics network in order to enable omnichannel growth, improve in-store and online service, and boost productivity and efficiency.

New stores: approximately 25% of the investment will go to new stores; the expansion plan will be focused mainly on the Warehouse format. In 2021, new stores are expected to contribute between 1.2% and 1.5% to total sales growth.

eCommerce and technology: the company will continue to invest to position itself as the leading omnichannel retailer in Mexico, and this year it is estimated to allocate 10% of the investment to omnichannel and technology projects to accelerate the implementation of the strategy.

This figure was shared within the framework of Walmex Day 2021, where its executive president and CEO, Guilherme Loureiro, shared the company’s new strategy.

In general, the strategy will continue to focus on generating value for Walmart de México’s customers, associates, shareholders, business partners and suppliers, and “on supporting the sustainability of the planet”.

Loureiro emphasized that the company would be focused on expanding its competitive advantage through an omnichannel strategy, focus on productivity and a disciplined and strategic use of capital.

The company estimates that in the coming years the level of investment will be higher than in recent years, mainly due to the increase in investment in the logistics network.

Between 2022 and 2024 the investment will reach a percentage of sales close to 4% and then it will return to current levels.

