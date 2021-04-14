Walmart de México increases its eCommerce sales 171%

Walmart de México y Centroamérica reported that it registered a 171% year-on-year growth in its e-commerce sales in 2020.

With this, this rate is higher than the 52% growth achieved in 2019.

As a result of the increase in demand for orders through its eCommerce platforms, Walmart de México hired more than 2,700 new pickers.

In addition, the company inaugurated three new Cedis, so its infrastructure now has five operations dedicated to eCommerce; three fulfillment centers and two omnichannel Cedis.

Similarly, responding to market needs, in Mexico, it launched the Bodega Aurrera sites, both for an extended catalog and for Pantry to your home, as well as the On Demand service for 101 stores in Bodega Aurrera and 164 stores in Sam ´s Club that were not planned to be enabled in the year.

This allowed Walmart de México to quickly and efficiently reach communities, expanding its coverage in 70 cities with 586 stores and offering home delivery and more than 1,100 extended catalog kiosks.

Indicadores de Walmart de México y Centroamérica

The company expanded its logistics network with a Fulfillment Center for eCommerce in the State of Mexico, and inaugurated two new omnichannel Cedis, one in the city of Mérida and the other in Chihuahua.

Thus, Walmart de México was able to expand its coverage throughout the country, to supply more stores of all its formats. In addition, it laid the first stone of the Villahermosa and Mexicali Cedis to continue developing its logistical strength.

In March, the company inaugurated its Fulfillment Center México, in the State of Mexico, to supply its stores nationwide, generating 350 jobs.

Walmart de México

This distribution center will be the spearhead in the center of the country of its eCommerce platforms, supplying the 32 states of the Mexican Republic, focusing mainly on the Central and Southeast Zone.

Since the previous years, the efforts to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities allowed it to respond successfully to the difficulties caused by the health emergency, taking advantage of the infrastructure built in a better way.

Consequently, the company faced the challenge of maintaining the supply of merchandise in stores, improving its productivity.

