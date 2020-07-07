Volaris registers 68.9% drop in passengers carried

Volaris reported that it carried a total of 585,000 passengers in June, a drop of 68.9% year-on-year.

The company is an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, and Central America.

At the same time, Volaris accumulated 6,382,000 passengers carried in the first half of the year, a decrease of 39.9%, at an annual rate.

Volaris offers low rates to build its market, providing quality service and a wide variety of clients.

Since it began operating in March 2006, the company has increased its routes from five to more than 93 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft.

The company offers more than 226 daily flight segments on routes connecting 39 cities in Mexico and 15 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in America.

Volaris and the new context

In June 2020, Volaris claimed that it carefully managed its network in response to declining demand for air travel due to the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Management’s focus has been on generating a marginal contribution and therefore the capacity measured by ASM (Available Seat Miles) was 41% from the same period last year, above the guidance originally issued by the company. This is an increase of 234% compared to May 2020.

On the other hand, the demand measured by RPM (Passenger Income Miles) was 34% of last year’s value. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the previous month.

The cmpany carried a total of 585,000 passengers during the month of June, an increase of 175% compared to May. The load factor reserved for June 2020 was 73.1%, a decrease of 16.2 percentage points year-on-year.

Finally, during June 2020, Volaris announced five national routes from Mexico City to the following cities: Torreón, Coahuila; Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche; Campeche, Campeche; Tampico, Tamaulipas and Villahermosa, Tabasco.

