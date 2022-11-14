Vista Energy: 8 main competitors

Vista Energy oil company’s main competitors are YPF, Pan American Energy, Pluspetrol, Tecpetrol, Chevron, Total, Compañía General de Combustibles (CGC) and Pemex.

Vista Energy is an independent Latin American oil and gas company operating since April 4, 2018.

Its principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta, Argentina, the largest shale oil and gas play under development outside North America, where it has rights to develop approximately 183,100 acres.

The company also owns conventional producing assets in Argentina and Mexico.

Financial results of Vista Energy

The majority of its production and revenues, its ongoing drilling and workover activities, estimated proved reserves and assets are located in Argentina, including its currently producing Vaca Muerta wells.

In general, according to Vista Energy, the oil and gas industry is competitive, and the company may encounter strong competition from other independent operators and large oil companies in the acquisition and development of oil licenses or agreements.

In Argentina, Vista Energy competes for resources with state-owned YPF, as well as with private companies such as Pan American Energy, Pluspetrol, Tecpetrol, Chevron, Total, and CGC, among others.

In Mexico, the company competes for resources with Pemex, the state-owned company, and with local and international oil companies.

The company is also affected by competition for drilling rigs and the availability of other equipment, materials or technology.

Rising commodity prices often increase demand for drilling rigs, completion assemblies, supplies, services, equipment and crews, and may result in increases in the cost, or shortages, of services.

The economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, import restrictions imposed by the Central Bank of Argentina and increased oilfield activity have led to higher operating costs.

