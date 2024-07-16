VAT-IEPS Certification in Mexico: compliance

The Ministry of Finance strengthened the actions to verify compliance with the VAT-IEPS Certification. This is the Registration in the Business Certification Scheme (RECE) in the VAT and IEPS modality.For this purpose, the Ministry of Finance has prioritized the authority’s actions focused on removing from the scheme those taxpayers who failed to comply with the requirements for which the certification was authorized, or who improperly used the benefits granted. The government did the latter through the analysis of the foreign trade operations of the companies enrolled in the RECE. As of January 2024, according to official information from the Mexican Government, there are a total of 3,399 companies authorized in the Certification Scheme Registry in the VAT and IEPS Certification modality.In 2023, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) conducted 505 audits to companies with VAT and IEPS Certification. This is an increase of 170% compared to the previous year.

VAT-IEPS Certification

The Ministry of Finance introduced the figure of compliance communications for those obligations that are easy to correct, mainly the presentation of electronic accounting and compliance opinion, among others.As a result, from January to March 2024, 51 compliance monitoring visits were made, a figure 240% higher than the visits made during the same period in 2023.The presumptive balance pending with respect to companies whose registration in the VAT and IEPS Business Certification Scheme was cancelled amounted to Ps. 2,179 million.

Financial Liquidity

The following are some of the advantages of the IVA-IEPS Certification: