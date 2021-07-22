USTR welcomes senior members of its staff

USTR announced Thursday the addition of new staff members who will fill important leadership positions at the agency.

They are: Allison Smith, USTR Deputy Assistant for Congressional Affairs; Kamau Marshall, USTR Deputy Assistant for Media and Public Affairs; Tommy Wolfe, Deputy Executive Secretary; and Sam Michel, director of speech writing.

“The wide range of experiences and perspectives of each new member will strengthen the USTR’s effort to design a worker-centered trade policy and support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Build Back Better agenda,” the USTR said in a statement.

USTR

Allison smith

She is the United States Deputy Deputy Trade Representative for Congressional Affairs. Smith has served in the House of Representatives since 2013, most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff to Representative Suzanne Bonamici.

In that role, she worked on the USMCA negotiations between the USTR and Congress, focusing on environmental implementation and compliance issues.

Originally from Arizona, Smith received her Juris Doctorate from Wake Forest University and her BA from the University of Southern California. She began her career as a public defender in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kamau marshall

He is the Deputy United States Trade Representative for Public Affairs and Media.

He previously served as spokesperson and senior advisor for outreach and communications with the executive director and co-chairs of the 59th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Most recently, Kamau was the Director of Strategic Communications for Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Before joining Biden’s campaign, he worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign and as the communications director for Congressman Al Green. Kamau previously served in the Obama-Biden administration as a communications consultant and speechwriter at the United States Department of Agriculture.

Before his appointment, Kamau served as a special assistant to the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings.

Early in his career, he worked at SKDKnickerbocker and for Senator Tom Carper.

Originally from many cities and states, he considers Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia, to be his home.

Kamau graduated from Texas Southern University with a B.A. in Broadcasting Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, with a specialization in Economics, Politics and International Affairs.

Tommy wolfe

He is the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Prior to his service at USTR, Wolfe was a Legislative Assistant to Delegate Stacey Plaskett and directed her work as a member of the Agriculture Committee and the Budget Committee.

He also previously served as a legislative aide to Sen. Amy Klobuchar and as a research assistant to the Joint Economic Committee. Originally from Duluth, Minnesota, Mr. Wolfe holds a BA in Political Science and Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Sam Michel

He is the director of speech writing. Mr. Michel previously served as Minnesota Press Secretary on the Biden for President campaign.

Before joining the campaign, he worked for SKDKnickerbocker as a member of their Public Affairs and Executive Communications teams, where he wrote for political candidates, executive leaders, and philanthropists.

Early in his career, he worked for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and GMMB. He received his BA in International Affairs from George Washington University with a double major in International Politics and International Economics.

