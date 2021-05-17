USTR: Mexico operates 10 cargo pre-inspection programs with the US

Mexico has maintained 10 cargo pre-inspection programs with the United States since last March, according to the White House Trade Representation (USTR).

On October 15, 2015, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding that allows the launch of cargo pre-inspection pilot programs.

An objective of the Customs Administration and Trade Facilitation Chapter of the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) is to reduce costs and provide greater ease and predictability to customs clearance in Mexico, including through provisions that require transparency. , predictability and consistent application of customs procedures throughout Mexico.

However, stated the USTR in the report Barriers to Foreign Trade 2021, some imports are still not allowed at all ports of entry.

According to the USTR, restricting merchandise to certain ports has made it difficult for US exporters to organize transportation and logistics, especially for e-commerce purchases involving small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

USTR

The United States chaired the inaugural meeting of the USMCA Trilateral Trade Facilitation Committee on September 9, 2020, where the Parties discussed, among other things, the Parties’ national measures to implement the USMCA commitments, the communication with merchants (including the communication of the Tax Administration System -SAT- specifically), and procedural rules.

Likewise, the United States will convene ongoing periodic meetings of this committee throughout 2021.

The United States’ goods trade deficit with Mexico was $ 112.7 billion in 2020, an increase of 11.2% over 2019.

On the one hand, exports of goods from the United States to Mexico were 212,700 million dollars, 17.1% less than the previous year.

In turn, the corresponding US imports from Mexico were 325.4 billion dollars, 9.1% less.

Mexico was the second largest export market for United States goods in 2020.

U.S. exports of services to Mexico were an estimated $ 32.9 billion in 2019 and U.S. imports were $ 29.8 billion.

