USTR Announces Reallocation of Quotas for Sugar Imports

The United States Trade Representation (USTR) announced on Friday the reallocation of the volume of the unused tariff quota of the WTO fiscal year 2021 for raw cane sugar.

Fiscal year 2021 begins on October 1, 2020 and ends on September 30, 2021.

TRQs allow countries to export specific quantities of a product to the United States at a relatively low tariff.

However, all imports of the product above a predetermined threshold are subject to a higher tariff.

Earlier, on July 9, 2020, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the establishment of the quota amount for raw cane sugar for fiscal year 2021.

The quota quantity for the raw cane sugar TRQ for fiscal year 2021 is 1,117,195 metric tons of gross value (MTRV), which is the minimum amount to which the United States commits under the WTO

Sugar imports

On July 22, 2020, the USTR notified country-by-country allocations of the quota quantity for fiscal year 2021 of the WTO TRQ for imported raw cane sugar.

Based on consultation with quota holders, the USTR has determined to reallocate 76,571 MTRV of the original TRQ amount from those countries that have declared that they do not plan to fill their assigned raw cane sugar quantities for fiscal year 2021. .

In addition, the USTR is allocating 76,571 MTRVs to the following countries in the amounts specified below:

These allocations are based on the countries’ historical shipments to the United States.

The allocations of the WTO tariff quota for raw cane sugar to countries that are net importers of sugar are conditional on the receipt of the corresponding verifications of origin.

Additionally, certificates of quota eligibility must accompany imports from any country for which an allocation has been made.

Conversion factor: 1 metric ton = 1.10231125 short tons.

