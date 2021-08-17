USITC investigates imports of urea and ammonium nitrate from Russia

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) determined that it will continue with the investigations regarding imports of urea and ammonium nitrate solutions originating in Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

It reached that conclusion after concluding that there is reasonable evidence that a US industry suffers pecuniary injury from those imports, allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Earlier, the investigations were launched by the Commerce Department in late June following a request from eight US fertilizer producers.

Following a detailed economic analysis, the Commerce Department has treated Russia as a market economy country since 2002.

But on June 30, 2021, the Commerce Department received a request regarding imports of ammonium nitrate and uera solutions from Russia.

The petitions were properly filed by CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC and its subsidiaries, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership, and Terra International (Oklahoma) LLC (collectively, the petitioner).

Pursuant to section 732 (b) of the Tariffs Act of 1930, as amended (the Act), the petitioner alleged that those imports originating in Russia are being sold, or are likely to be sold, in the United States at a value less than fair within the meaning of section 731 of the Act, and that such imports cause material injury and threaten to harm an industry in the United States.

Imports of urea and ammonium nitrate

The petition also alleged that Russia should be treated as a non-market economy country for the purposes of this investigation.

As a result of the USITC’s affirmative determinations, the Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of urea and ammonium nitrate solutions from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago, with its preliminary CVD determinations expiring on September 23, 2021 or about that date, and its preliminary anti-dumping determinations that expire on or about December 7, 2021.