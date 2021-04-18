USITC imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel cylinders

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) reported on Friday that it determined to impose countervailing and anti-dumping duties on imports of non-refillable steel cylinders from China.

This was authorized after conducting an investigation that concluded that a US industry suffers material damage due to subsidies and sales at a lower than reasonable price related to these imports.

President Jason E. Kearns, Vice President Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted yes.

As a result of the USITC’s affirmative determinations, the Department of Commerce will issue anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from China.

The Commission’s public report on China’s non-refillable steel cylinders will contain the Commission’s views and information developed during the investigations.

The report will be available on May 26, 2021.

When available, it can be accessed on the USITC website at: http://pubapps.usitc.gov/applications/publogs/qry_publication_loglist.asp.

Steel cylinders

Product description

The non-refillable steel cylinders covered by these investigations are sewn and produced to meet the requirements of U.S. Department of Transportation Specification 39, TransportCanada Specification 39M, or United Nations Pressure Vessel Standard ISO 11118.

Non-refillable steel cylinders are portable and range from 300 cubic inches (4.9 liters) of water capacity to 1526 cubic inches (25 liters) of water capacity.

Also, the non-refillable steel cylinders in question may be imported with or without a valve and/or pressure relief device, but are not filled at the time of importation. Non-refillable seamless steel cylinders are specifically excluded.

Status of procedures:

Type of investigations: Definitive investigations regarding anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Submitters: Worthington Industries Inc. , Columbus, OH. Date of institution of the USITC: Friday, March 27, 2020. Date of the USITC hearing: Thursday, March 11, 2021. USITC Vote: Friday, April 16, 2021. USITC Notification to Commerce Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

United States Industry (2019):

Number of US producers: one. Location of growers’ plants: Kentucky and Ohio.

United States Imports (2019):

Imports under investigation: 35.3 million dollars. Main import source: China.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado