US pork exports to China grow 310%

Pork exports from the United States to China totaled 1,942 million dollars from October 2019 to June 2020 (current season), which represented a year-on-year increase of 310%, according to data from the Department of Agriculture.

With this, China ranked as the first destination for US pork exports.

Until July of the current year, world pork imports continued to rise, mainly driven by higher imports from China, partially offset by declines elsewhere, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States.

However, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), export availabilities increased, outpacing import demand, in several key producing regions.

This was due to a combination of factors: large numbers of pigs and live weight in the United States; reduced domestic demand in the European Union, especially in Germany, a major pork exporter, following an increase in coronavirus infections among workers at a key processing plant; and a weaker Brazilian real against the US dollar, supporting an increase in slaughter and exports from Brazil.

The president of the National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC), Rufus Yerxa, issued the following statement on Monday in response to Taiwan‘s announcement that it would lift restrictions on the importation of pork and beef from the United States:

“The NFTC applauds Taiwan’s announcement that it will ease restrictions on imports of beef and pork from the United States. Eliminating these long-standing irritants is a step forward with a major trading partner. We hope this announcement will lead to the strengthening of trade relations between the United States and Taiwan.”

Meanwhile, U.S. pork exports to Japan were $ 1.194 billion from October 2019 to June 2020, an increase of 1.5 percent.

Finally, in the same period, pork exports from the United States to Mexico totaled 902 million dollars, an advance of 3.5%, year-on-year.

