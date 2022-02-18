US pistachio exports booming in 2021-22

US pistachio exports will have a year-on-year growth of 23.6% in the 2021-2022 season, to 290,000 tons, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) projected.

Regarding the US production of pistachios, this would total 523,227 tons in the same commercial cycle, an advance of 10.4%, at an annual rate.

Thus, the United States would break records in both indicators.

Pistachio is a nutrient-dense nut with a heart-healthy fatty acid profile, as well as protein, dietary fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K, γ-tocopherol, and a host of phytochemicals.

The USDA forecast that US pistachio production will rise again due to a combination of high yields and increased production area.

The last time production increased for 2 consecutive years was in 2010/11, when high yields were also combined with increased acreage.

While this forecast is based on shipment data from the Pistachio Management Committee, previous years are based on data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Meanwhile, US pistachio exports are projected to hit a record with more shipments to major markets China and the European Union.

Despite record consumption and shipments, US ending stocks are expected to continue to rise to a record 155,000 tons.

Pistachio Exports

The USDA forecasts global production for 2021/22 to drop 16%, to 829,000 tonnes, due to declines in Iran and Turkey, which will more than offset a continued rebound in the United States.

As a result of lower available supplies, world consumption, trade and ending stocks are expected to decline.

Also the USDA indicated that Iran’s production, reported by the Iran Pistachio Association, will fall 29%, to 135,000 tons, as frost damage in many growing regions reduced yields despite being the best year of the cycle. alternative production crop.

As a result of the smaller crop, exports are forecast 41% lower, at 135,000 tons. Domestic consumption is expected to be almost unchanged, while ending stocks are almost halved to 5,500 tons.

In addition, Turkey’s production is projected to fall 65% to 87,000 tonnes due to low yields from the alternate production crop cycle.