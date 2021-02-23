US natural gas exports will be higher in liquid than gas: EIA

Annual exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will be higher than pipeline exports in 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected.

According to the EIA February 2021 Short-Term Energy Outlook, LNG exports will exceed gas exports by pipeline in the first and fourth quarters of 2021 and annually in 2022.

Already, monthly LNG exports from the United States exceeded natural gas exports by pipeline by nearly 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in November 2020, according to the EIA’s Natural Gas Monthly.

LNG exports have only surpassed natural gas exports by pipeline once since 1998, in April 2020, by 0.01 Bcf / d.

More recently, U.S. LNG exports set consecutive monthly records of 9.4 Bcf/d in November and 9.8 Bcf/d in both December 2020 and January 2021, according to EIA estimates based on shipping data provided by Bloomberg. Finance.

The EIA forecasts that gross U.S. LNG exports will average 9.7 Bcf/d in February 2021 before falling to seasonal lows in the middle months of the spring and fall seasons.

Looking ahead, the EIA forecasts that LNG exports will average 8.5 Bcf/d in 2021 and 9.2 Bcf/d in 2022, compared to average gross pipeline exports of 8.8 Bcf/d in 2021 and 8.9 Bcf/d in 2022.

Since November 2020, the six U.S. LNG export facilities have been operating near their maximum design capacity.

In December, the Corpus Christi LNG facility in Texas commissioned its third and final liquefaction unit six months ahead of schedule, bringing total U.S. liquefaction capacity to 9.5 Bcf/d base load (10.8 Bcf/d peak) in six export terminals.

The November-January rise in US LNG exports has been driven by rising international prices for natural gas and LNG, particularly in Asia, and lower global LNG supply due to unplanned outages at various facilities export of LNG around the world.

